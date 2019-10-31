Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $42,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 378,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,047. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.