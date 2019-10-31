Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Trainline stock opened at GBX 419.50 ($5.48) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.83. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.80 ($6.83).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

