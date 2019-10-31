Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

