Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 114,072 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 107,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $702,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 240,240 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 10,682,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,040,827. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

