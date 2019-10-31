Tradition Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 511,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 713,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 13,289,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,565,313. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

