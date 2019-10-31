Tradition Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,814 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.9% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.66. 11,818,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.