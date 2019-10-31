Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,107 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,354% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

In other news, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 15,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $217,645.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,622.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isabelle Billet bought 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $85,144.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,959.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 107,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,672 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,529,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 601,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 284,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AxoGen by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 256,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 208,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 159,430 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on shares of AxoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered shares of AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

AXGN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 6,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.70. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.17.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

