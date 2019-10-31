Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 75,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 26,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.07.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

