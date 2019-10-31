TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Analysts

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $272,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $730,231.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

