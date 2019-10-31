Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.21. 5,059,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

