Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,238 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West increased its stake in General Dynamics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.66.

Shares of GD traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.15. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

