Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 760 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. 1,812,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,940. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

