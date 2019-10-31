Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Nomura raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

