Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $115.84. 3,202,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

