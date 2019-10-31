Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,840 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Xylem by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $376,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,462. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

