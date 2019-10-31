TokenPay (TPAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $94,529.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $94,529.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034994 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00069658 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,181.17 or 0.99998341 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,590,789 coins and its circulating supply is 16,416,221 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.