Todd P. Kelsey Sells 17,800 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 17,800 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $1,290,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,850.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,096,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,985 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 212.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plexus by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Plexus by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

