Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,896 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $409,829.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVAV stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 10.56.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 195,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

