Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

NYSE TIF opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.