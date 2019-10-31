TheStreet Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to “C-“

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PTCT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

