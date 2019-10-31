The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.12. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

DRI traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. 865,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,196. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

