The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MDCO traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,958. The Medicines has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

