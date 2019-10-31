The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.22-2.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Ensign Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

ENSG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 245,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

