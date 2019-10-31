Thar Token (THAR) Price Hits $0.0707

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Thar Token has a total market cap of $49,488.00 and $40.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006076 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken . The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

