TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Buys $25,100.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Harlan F. Weisman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $5.01 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

