Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Steve Rosenberg Sells 1,997 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 32,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

