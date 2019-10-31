Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. ValuEngine cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

