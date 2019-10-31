Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.58. Teranga Gold shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 290,536 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The stock has a market cap of $562.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$111.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

