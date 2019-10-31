Teradata (TDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. Teradata has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

Teradata announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

