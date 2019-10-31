Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY19 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

NYSE:TNC opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.23. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $114,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,650.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,861. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

