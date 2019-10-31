Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 146528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after buying an additional 2,860,516 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,206 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 997,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 658,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,000,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600,158 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

