Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Announces Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 7,226,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,469. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

