Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,865,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 721,719 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $22.40.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 65.80% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. Tenable’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $266,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $636,140.68. Insiders sold a total of 52,166 shares of company stock worth $1,270,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

