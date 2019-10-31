Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 31,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

