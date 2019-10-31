Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Teleflex stock traded up $17.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.41. The stock had a trading volume of 524,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.00.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,419. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.