Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TIKK stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.90. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.