Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $15.69. 240,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

