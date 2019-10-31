Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 49.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.12. 14,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

