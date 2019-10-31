Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,498 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,498 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Loews worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 74.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 267.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

