Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

ADP opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

