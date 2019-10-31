Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in McKesson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 531,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,783,000 after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,988. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

