Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 133,617 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 191.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,617 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bunge were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 14.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3,416.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

