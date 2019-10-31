TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. TE Connectivity updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.16 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.85-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

