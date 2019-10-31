TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.59. 1,886,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,319. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

