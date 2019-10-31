TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Short Interest Update

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TCP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 332,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,790. TC Pipelines has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a positive return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Pipelines by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in TC Pipelines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCP. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

