Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 181 ($2.37) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 183.85 ($2.40).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 165.15 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

