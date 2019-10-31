Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded by Nomura to Neutral

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

TTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,093.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 221.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

