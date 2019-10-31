Tarush (TAS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Tarush has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Tarush has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $821,614.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tarush token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hubi and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00217562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.01423044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00113672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tarush

Tarush launched on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech . Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech . Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tarush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tarush using one of the exchanges listed above.

