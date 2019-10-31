Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Down to $39.32

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.42, but opened at $39.32. Targa Resources shares last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 2,001,079 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 194.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 7,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

