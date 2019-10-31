T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after acquiring an additional 242,429 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after acquiring an additional 224,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Shares of TROW opened at $117.57 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

